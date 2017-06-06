Energy, enviro bills up for votes in NJ Assembly - June 8

The following bills are scheduled for Assembly floor votes on Thursday, June 8, in Trenton:
A-772 Andrzejczak, B. (D-1); Diegnan, P.J. (D-18); Land, R.B. (D-1); Benson, D.R. (D-14); Holley, J.C. (D-20); Mukherji, R. (D-33)
Establishes process for recovering cost of caring for domestic companion animals involved in animal cruelty violations. Related Bill: S-1168
A-1069 Bramnick, J.M. (R-21); Burzichelli, J.J. (D-3); Munoz, N.F. (R-21)
Requires DEP to establish "private wildlife habitat certification program"; creates affirmative defense against municipal nuisance ordinances for properties certified under the program. Related Bill: S-1151
A-1351 Spencer, L.G. (D-29); Eustace, T. (D-38)
Amends law concerning application, sale, and use of fertilizer to exempt organic fertilizer from certain requirements.
A-1698 Dancer, R.S. (R-12)
Establishes certain requirements for a State entity planting vegetation in certain circumstances; provides for preferences for NJ businesses providing such vegetation.
__________________________________
Bill monitoring by BillTrak
Bill monitoring by BillTrak
__________________________________
A-4484 Eustace, T. (D-38); Quijano, A. (D-20); Chiaravalloti, N. (D-31); Caride, M. (D-36)
Declares that deed restrictions or agreements that prevent raising or constructing of a structure to certain flood elevation standards are unenforceable.
Related Bill: S-2884
A-4540 Muoio, E.M. (D-15); Eustace, T. (D-38); Kennedy,
J.J. (D-22); Mukherji, R. (D-33)
Requires municipal land use plan element of master plan to address smart growth, storm resiliency, and environmental sustainability issues.
Related Bill: S-2873
A-4569 Eustace, T. (D-38); Diegnan, P.J. (D-18); McKeon, J.F. (D-27); Vainieri Huttle, V. (D-37); Benson, D.R. (D-14)
The "Water Quality Accountability Act"; imposes certain testing, reporting, management, and infrastructure investment requirements on water purveyors.
Related Bill: S-2834
A-4756 DeAngelo, W.P. (D-14)
Permits solar electric power generation facility projects not having commenced commercial operation to retain designation through May 31, 2018 as connected to distribution system.
Related Bill: S-3181
__________________________________
Bill monitoring by BillTrak
Bill monitoring by BillTrak
__________________________________
Amends law to limit DEP's direct oversight of remediation of portion of contaminated site under certain circumstances.
ACR-192 McKeon, J.F. (D-27); Spencer, L.G. (D-29); Muoio, E.M. (D-15); Benson, D.R. (D-14); Gusciora, R. (D-15); Conaway, H. (D-7); Smith, B. (D-17); Bateman, C. (R-16)
Determines that DEP's proposal to amend septic system density standards in Highlands Water Protection and Planning Act Rules is inconsistent with legislative intent.
Related Bill: SCR-148
S-2834 Sweeney, S.M. (D-3); Greenstein, L.R. (D-14); Bateman, C. (R-16)
The "Water Quality Accountability Act"; imposes certain testing, reporting, management, and infrastructure investment requirements on water purveyors.
Related Bill: A-4569
S-2884 Whelan, J. (D-2); Greenstein, L.R. (D-14)
Declares that deed restrictions or agreements that prevent raising or constructing of a structure to certain flood elevation standards are unenforceable.
Related Bill: A-4484
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>