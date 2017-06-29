Thursday, June 29, 2017

Enviros in Pa. fear more green program budget cuts


Kyle Bagenstose reports for the Courier Times:
PennEnvironment, a Philadelphia-based environmental nonprofit, has been counting down the days until Friday’s deadline to pass a Pennsylvania state budget.
In text message blasts to supporters, the nonprofit has warned “9 days to save PA parks from closing,” and on Tuesday, just “3 days until PA budget cuts will force some parks to close.”
But with time running out, environmentalists say they are privy to little about ongoing negotiations between Republican majority leaders in the state House and Senate and the administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. They fear the ultimate outcome will be dramatic cuts to state environmental programs.
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
Posted by Frank Brill at 1:03 PM
Labels: , , , , , , ,
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe here to view all our YouTube videos

Repost this article