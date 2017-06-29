Enviros in Pa. fear more green program budget cuts

Kyle Bagenstose reports for the Courier Times:
PennEnvironment, a Philadelphia-based environmental nonprofit, has been counting down the days until Friday’s deadline to pass a Pennsylvania state budget.
In text message blasts to supporters, the nonprofit has warned “9 days to save PA parks from closing,” and on Tuesday, just “3 days until PA budget cuts will force some parks to close.”
But with time running out, environmentalists say they are privy to little about ongoing negotiations between Republican majority leaders in the state House and Senate and the administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. They fear the ultimate outcome will be dramatic cuts to state environmental programs.
