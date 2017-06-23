LaRossa leaving PSE&G for new role leading PSEG Power

Eric Strauss reports for NJBIZ:
Ralph LaRossa is leaving his post as president and Public Service Electric & Gas for a new position in the Public Service Enterprise Group family, PSEG announced Friday.
|Ralph LaRossa is moving to a role leading PSEG Power.
(AARON HOUSTON)
In this role, he is replacing Bill Levis, who announced his retirement in December. PSEG Power is an independent power producer that generates and sells electricity in the regional PJM, New York and New England wholesale markets.
“In his career at PSE&G, Ralph has demonstrated the right skills to step into this key leadership role,” PSEG Chairman, CEO and President Ralph Izzo said in a prepared statement. “For the past decade, Ralph has successfully led PSE&G through the largest capital program in its history. During this period, he led the recovery from Superstorm Sandy and maintained a focus on operational reliability and the needs of our customers. Ralph has demonstrated strong leadership and is respected across PSEG and the industry as he assumes this role as PSEG Power.”
Meanwhile, David M. Daly, president and COO of PSEG Long Island, has been chosen to replace LaRossa as president and COO of PSE&G, as well as chairman of PSEG Long Island.
Read the full story
