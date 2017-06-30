Learn how to preserve your farm in the Garden State

News release from the New Jersey Department of Agriculture:
Applications Sought for Farmland Preservation Program;
Interested Landowners Invited to Regional Meetings
Agriculture Secretary Douglas H. Fisher today announced that the State Agriculture Development Committee (SADC) is seeking applications for the Farmland Preservation Program and will hold a series of regional meetings for interested landowners who want to learn more about the process.
“Farmland preservation can help landowners meet certain financial goals while ensuring that the land will be permanently protected for agriculture,” said Secretary Fisher. “Anyone considering farmland preservation, now or in the future, is encouraged to attend one of the upcoming meetings to learn about the application, selection and preservation process.”
The meetings will be held at the following times and locations:
Cumberland County Regional Meeting
Wednesday, July 12, 7 p.m.
Cumberland County Administration Building
164 W. Broad Street, Bridgeton
Warren County Regional Meeting
Thursday, July 20, 6 p.m.
Warren County Regional Meeting
County Department of Land Preservation
500 Mount Pisgah Ave., Oxford
Hunterdon County Regional Meeting
Wednesday, July 26, 4 p.m.
Farmers and Businessman’s Picnic
Bob Ribbans Farm
101 Manners Road, Ringoes
Monmouth County Regional Meeting
Wednesday, August 9, 7 p.m.
Upper Freehold Township Municipal Building
314 Route 539, Cream Ridge
Salem County Regional Meeting
Wednesday, August 23, 6:30 p.m.
Salem County Agricultural Complex
51 Cheney Road, Woodstown
Interested landowners who are unable to attend one of the meetings may contact the SADC directly at (609) 984-2504 or sadc@ag.state.nj.us.
The SADC administers New Jersey’s Farmland Preservation Program and promotes innovative approaches to maintaining the viability of agriculture. More than 2,400 farms covering approximately 226,000 acres have been preserved to date under the program.
