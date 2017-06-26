Menendez blasts GOP healthcare bill as 'downright nasty'

Legislation could ultimately cost New Jersey $30 billion in Medicaid funding
“Page by page, this Republican plan forces Americans to pay more for less, less comprehensive healthcare coverage,” said Sen. Bob Menendez, speaking about the Senate GOP’s bill meant to repeal and replace Obamacare.
He added that the Republican legislation could ultimately slash $30 billion in Medicaid funding in New Jersey, where more than a half-million people enrolled under Medicaid expansion could lose coverage.
Menendez spoke at a news conference at Newark Community Health Centers, where slightly more than half the patients are on Medicaid.
