Sunday, June 18, 2017

More than half of all New Jersey bees died off last year




Scott Fallon reports for The Record:

 More than 48 percent of the bees died in 2013 and more than 53 percent were lost in 2016. This year, 41 percent died, according to a recent national survey.

 Nationwide, honeybee deaths average 33 percent a year.

 Video: Bergen County beekeeper 

 “We don’t have all the answers as to why one state is significantly higher than others,” said Dennis vanEngelsdorp, survey director for the Bee Informed Partnership, a consortium of scientists and beekeepers. “It’s something that we have to look at much closer.”

Continuing to lose 40 to 50 percent of bees would be a major hit to the state’s agricultural industry. The honeybee, New Jersey’s official state bug, is a $7 million industry and the bees help pollinate nearly $200 million worth of fruits and vegetables annually. Major crops in New Jersey, including cranberries, blueberries, apples and cucumbers, rely on honeybee pollination.

 Read the full story here

Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>







Posted by Frank Brill at 2:31 PM
Labels: , , , , ,
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe here to view all our YouTube videos

Repost this article