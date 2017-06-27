Tuesday, June 27, 2017

New island forming off North Carolina's Outer Banks


USA TODAY reports:

To the delight of beachgoers and photographers, a new island has formed off the coast of North Carolina's Outer Banks.

The island, which is off the coast of Cape Point near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, is a mile long and three football fields wide, The Virginian Pilot reported.

Instagram user chadonka posted an aerial image of the new island, which shows just how big it is.

Read the full story here 

Posted by Frank Brill at 2:29 PM
