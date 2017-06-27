New island forming off North Carolina's Outer Banks

USA TODAY reports:
To the delight of beachgoers and photographers, a new island has formed off the coast of North Carolina's Outer Banks.
The island, which is off the coast of Cape Point near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, is a mile long and three football fields wide, The Virginian Pilot reported.
Instagram user chadonka posted an aerial image of the new island, which shows just how big it is.
