NJ energy and enviro bills up for pre-summer-recess votes

The New Jersey Senate and Assembly are adding bills by the day to their already long lists of legislation posted for votes during the remaining, pre-summer-recess sessions tomorrow and next Monday and (if necessary) Thursday.
Here are the energy and environment bills on tomorrow's voting agendas:
Assembly
A-1672 Schaer, G.S. (D-36); DeAngelo, W.P. (D-14); Quijano, A. (D-20); Benson, D.R. (D-14)
Establishes "Neighborhood Solar Energy Investment Program." Related Bill: S-2275
A-2095 Mukherji, R. (D-33); Spencer, L.G. (D-29); Jasey, M.M. (D-27)
Requires posting of signs warning of presence of, and potential danger caused by, duckweed on water bodies in public parks.
A-3295 McKeon, J.F. (D-27); Benson, D.R. (D-14); Kennedy, J.J. (D-22)
Concerns low emission and zero emission vehicles; establishes Clean Vehicle Task Force. Related Bill: S-985
A-3945 Gusciora, R. (D-15); Conaway, H. (D-7); Chiaravalloti, N. (D-31)
Prohibits certain possession, sale, trade, distribution, or offering for sale of shark fins.
Related Bill: S-2044
A-4118 Mazzeo, V. (D-2); Lampitt, P.R. (D-6)
Authorizes annual issuance of permit to sell alcoholic beverages at seasonal farm market.
A-4152 Andrzejczak, B. (D-1); Mazzeo, V. (D-2); Land, R.B. (D-1); Burzichelli, J.J. (D-3)
Limits application of DEP shellfish habitat rules for certain dredging activities. Related Bill: S-2369
A-4540 Muoio, E.M. (D-15); Eustace, T. (D-38); Kennedy, J.J. (D-22); Mukherji, R. (D-33); Gusciora, R. (D-15)
Requires municipal land use plan element of master plan to address smart growth, storm resiliency, and environmental sustainability issues. Related Bill: S-2873
A-4606 Dancer, R.S. (R-12); Houghtaling, E. (D-11); Eustace, T. (D-38); Space, P. (R-24)
Directs DEP to designate native bee nesting habitat areas in each State park and forest.
A-4630 Jones, P.E. (D-5)
Repeals law regulating charges assessed by a miller for grinding grain.Related Bill: S-1938
A-4631 Lampitt, P.R. (D-6); Quijano, A. (D-20); Eustace, T. (D-38); Kennedy, J.J. (D-22); Benson, D.R. (D-14); Muoio, E.M. (D-15); Zwicker, A. (D-16); Mukherji, R. (D-33)
Establishes State food waste reduction goal of 50 percent by 2030. Related Bill: S-3027
A-4787 Andrzejczak, B. (D-1); Houghtaling, E. (D-11); Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3); Mazzeo, V. (D-2); Space, P. (R-24)
Authorizes alternate members for farmers on State Agriculture Development Committee. Related Bill: S-3285
A-4804 Gusciora, R. (D-15); DeAngelo, W.P. (D-14); Muoio, E.M. (D-15)
Establishes Green Jobs Training Partnership Program.
Jun 22, 2017 – Posted: Assembly
A-4849 Andrzejczak, B. (D-1)
Clarifies law concerning circumstances in which members of Pinelands Commission may vote. Related Bill: S-3283
AJR-144 Taliaferro, A.J. (D-3); Andrzejczak, B. (D-1); Houghtaling, E. (D-11); Space, P. (R-24); Dancer, (R-12)
Establishes "Healthy Pollinators Task Force."
AR-200 Singleton, T. (D-7); Benson, D.R. (D-14); Quijano, A. (D-20)
Urges DEP to revise and update Statewide Water Supply Plan and urges citizens of State to conserve water.
Related Bill: SR-93
S-1808 Van Drew, J. (D-1); Diegnan, P.J. (D-18)
Designates striped bass as NJ State Saltwater Fish; re-designates brook trout as NJ Freshwater Fish.
Related Bill: A-3342
S-2369 Whelan (D-2); Van Drew (D-1); Connors (R-9)
Limits application of DEP shellfish habitat rules for certain dredging activities.
Related Bill: A-4152
S-3027 Smith, B. (D-17); Greenstein, L.R. (D-14)
Establishes State food waste reduction goal of 50 percent by 2030. Related Bill: A-4631
SCR-144 Sweeney, S.M. (D-3)
Commends Rutgers University Coastal Ocean Observation Laboratory for contributions to ocean research, data collection, technology, and forecasting. Related: ACR-231
Senate
S-1076 Turner, S.K. (D-15)
Designates "Garden State" as State Slogan.
Related Bill: A-3437
S-2874 Greenstein, L.R. (D-14); Cunningham, S.B. (D-31)
Authorizes use of certain electric school buses.
Related Bill: A-4538
S-3181 Smith, B. (D-17)
Permits solar electric power generation facility projects not having commenced commercial operation to retain designation through May 31, 2018 as connected to distribution system. Related Bill: A-4756
S-3240 Greenstein, L.R. (D-14); Codey, R.J. (D-27)
Authorizes NJ Environmental Infrastructure Trust to expend certain sums to make loans for environmental infrastructure projects for FY 2018. Related Bill: A-4996
S-3241 Smith, B. (D-17); Codey, R.J. (D-27)
Appropriates funds to DEP for environmental infrastructure projects for FY 2018. Related Bill: A-4998
S-3242 Gordon, R.M. (D-38); Oroho, S.V. (R-24)
Clarifies procedures for approval of environmental and transportation infrastructure projects. Related Bill: A-4997
SCR-153 Kyrillos, J.M. (R-13)
Approves FY 2018 Financial Plan of NJ Environmental Infrastructure Trust. Related Bill: ACR-246
