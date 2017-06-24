Pa. Auditor General rips Penn State leaders, NCAA

|Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale
Eugene DePasquale pulled no punches in his press conference Thursday announcing the results of his audit of Penn State.
Pennsylvania’s auditor general had harsh words for the university, former president Rodney Erickson, former FBI director Louis Freeh, Jerry Sandusky and the NCAA.
He unloaded a lot of numbers, a lot of statistics, a lot of data, but he also unleashed a hefty amount of opinion on how the Penn State board structure works and how things have happened since the Sandusky child sex abuse scandal.
“I’m gonna get myself in trouble,” he said at one point.
It didn’t stop him.
Read the full story here
Let us know what you think in the comment box below.
Let us know what you think in the comment box below.
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>