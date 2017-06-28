PA Senator Casey pushing McCain for PFC health study

[Editor's Note: The chemicals referred to in this story were components of fire-fighting foam used for years at military bases in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and elsewhere. These potentially dangerous compounds have been found at varying levels in drinking water supplies on and off the bases including those in Warrington, Willow Grove and Horsham, Pa and at Fort Dix, McGuire and Lakehurst in NJ]
Kyle Bagenstose writes for the Bucks County Courier Times:
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, wrote to U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, on Tuesday, urging McCain to help fund a nationwide health study for Americans exposed to perfluorinated compounds in their drinking water.
McCain is the chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Casey requested he use his stature to include funding for a study in the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act.
The letter also was addressed to U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island, who is the ranking Democrat on the committee.
“Specifically, I ask that the Committee consider requiring the Department of Defense to contribute to a scientifically rigorous, comprehensive health study. Determining the health effects of PFC contamination in drinking water is essential to establish a baseline for addressing concerns that are likely to spread across many communities across our nation.”
The authorization act is one of two main military spending bills passed each year. An appropriations bill determines the annual military budget, while the authorization act provides the legal authority to spend the money.
Casey's office said committee staff members from both parties work on language of the bill before the committee members vote on the language. That process is taking place this week, and Casey's office said McCain has stated he'd like to see the full Senate vote on the authorization bill sometime in July or August.
