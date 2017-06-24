Philly politico Renee Tartaglione guilty on all charges

|Renee Tartaglione - David Maialetti photo for Philly.com
Joseph A. Slobodzian & Julie Shaw report for Philly.com
Philadelphia politico Renee Tartaglione was convicted Friday on all 53 counts of conspiracy, theft, fraud, and tax evasion in a scheme in which prosecutors alleged she fleeced $1 million from a Fairhill mental health clinic of which she was both president and landlord.
A federal jury of six men and six women deliberated for just about four hours before returning its quick verdicts.
