Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Trenton pedestrian bridge and park along the Delaware



The New Jersey Department of Transportation will put up $15 million for a pedestrian bridge and the state Department of Environmental Protection will use more than $3 million to develop a four and a half acre riverfront park in Trenton.
--Michael Hill reports for NJTV News

Posted by Frank Brill at 5:56 PM
