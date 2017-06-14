Energy, environmental and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Trenton pedestrian bridge and park along the Delaware
The New Jersey Department of Transportation will put up $15 million for a pedestrian bridge and the state Department of Environmental Protection will use more than $3 million to develop a four and a half acre riverfront park in Trenton.
--Michael Hill reports for NJTV News
Posted by Frank Brill at 5:56 PM
Labels: Delaware River, Gov Chris Christie, NJ Department of Transportation, NJDEP, park, pedestrian bridge, Route 29, Trenton, waterfront
