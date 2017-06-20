Trump's FBI pick, Christopher Wray, billed NJ taxpayers $2.1 M as Gov. Christie's off-radar Bridgegate attorney

Tab included airfare and legal expenses after trial ended
Matt Katz reports for NJ Politics:
It is unclear what Wray and an extensive team from his firm, King & Spalding LLP, was doing for Christie — the bills provided to WNYC from the state attorney general's office are heavily redacted, and Wray has never spoken publicly about his role. Christie was never charged by federal prosecutors in the lane-closing scandal, and he has long maintained his innocence while refraining from getting into details about how the conspiracy took hold within his administration.
The public did not even know that Wray was working for the governor until nearly two years into his work, when Christie's spokesman said a cellphone that the governor used during Bridgegate was in Wray's possession. Two former Christie aides who were indicted and ultimately convicted had unsuccessfully sought to subpoena the phone to use as part of their defense.
Instead of Wray, it was Christie's other lawyer, Randy Mastro of the Gibson Dunn firm, who was the public face of the defense as the lead attorney for the governor's office. Mastro's bill for legal and digital forensics work amounted to more than $11 million. Since the public is also responsible for paying for the lawyers of other government employees who were not convicted, plus the legal staff of the Democratic legislature's investigative committee, Bridgegate legal bills now exceed $15 million.
Read the full story here
