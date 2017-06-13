U.S. refuses to join G7 countries in climate declaration

Environment ministers from six of the Group of Seven countries on Monday reaffirmed their countries' commitments to reducing greenhouse gas emissions through the Paris climate agreement—but the U.S. refused to join them.
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt attended the start of the G7 environment meeting, which was held over two days in Bologna, Italy, but he left after only a few hours to return to Washington for a cabinet meeting. Although he left an acting deputy in his seat, Pruitt's early exit was seen as a snub.
On Monday, the ministers issued a communiqué, saying that they "reaffirm strong commitment to the swift and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement, which remains the global instrument for effectively and urgently tackling climate change and adapting to its effects." The document also included a lengthy section on what they see as a critical role of the World Bank and other multilateral development banks (MDBs) in financing efforts to limit rising temperatures and cut greenhouse gas emissions.
In a footnote, the U.S. said it would "not join those sections of the communiqué on climate and MDBs, reflecting our recent announcement to withdraw and immediately cease implementation of the Paris Agreement and associated financial commitments."
