Monday, July 31, 2017
Arctic journey shows the glaring effects of climate change
PBS Newshour Weekend reports:
A Finnish icebreaker has completed the Northwest Sea passage, which links the Atlantic and Pacific oceans across the Arctic. The trip, from Vancouver to Greenland’s capital city Nuuk, took 24 days -- a new record, in part because climate change has melted sea ice, making the journey easier. Frank Jordans, an Associated Press reporter who took the trip, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Greenland.
