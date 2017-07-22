Saturday, July 22, 2017

Body of missing NJ hiker found in NH's White Mountains


Gregory Auriemma, an environmentalist from Ocean County, NJ was missing for weeks in the White Mountains .
         




















Frank Kummer reports for The Philadelphia Inquirer:

New Hampshire authorities said Friday that they were working to retrieve the body of Gregory Auriemma, chair of the Ocean County chapter of the Sierra Club, from a rugged, remote area of the White Mountains.

 A friend of Auriemma’s disclosed that the avid hiker, 63, had been dealing with a cancer diagnosis, and set out on a trip in June into the wilderness to celebrate after getting some good news about his illness.

 Auriemma’s body was found Thursday in woods off a trail in the White Mountains, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. But it took authorities more than a week to find him.

