Guadagno kicks sand at Christie for lolling on closed beach

|The governor's family at the otherwise empty Island Beach State Park
Lt. Kim Guadagno, the second-in-command to Gov. Chris Christie and the Republican nominee to succeed the governor, blasted Christie on Monday over the controversial photo of him taking in the sun at the closed Island Beach State Park.
"It's beyond words. If I were governor, I sure wouldn't be sitting on the beach if taxpayers didn't have access to state beaches," Guadagno said in a statement issued by her campaign.
"We need to end the shutdown now. It's hurting small businesses and ordinary New Jerseyans," she said. "Instead of political games, Governor Christie, Speaker (Vincent) Prieto and Senate President (Stephen) Sweeney should pass a budget that delivers property tax relief and puts taxpayers first."