Nearly $3M in NJ historic preservation projects get funding

Legislation that will fund nearly $3 million in grants awarded by the New Jersey Historic Trust for capital preservation projects signed into law today by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.
The law appropriates $2,988,859 from the “2009 Historic Preservation Fund” and constitutionally dedicated corporation business tax revenues for 25 historic preservation projects that have been approved by the New Jersey Historic Trust and the Garden State Preservation Trust.Capital preservation grants fund the restoration, preservation, repair, and rehabilitation of historic sites for new or continued use by nonprofit organizations or county and municipal governments. The properties must be listed or eligible for listing in the State or National Register of Historical Places to qualify.
The approved projects, listed by county, are:
Red Dragon Canoe Club, Edgewater Park, Burlington County, $125,875.00
St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Burlington City, Burlington County, $150,000.00
White Hill Mansion, Fieldsboro, Burlington County, $45,000.00
Goshen School, Middle Township, Cape May County, $150,000.00
Joseph Falkenburge House, Dennis Township, Cape May County, $150,000.00
Bloomfield Cemetery: Receiving Vault, Bloomfield, Essex County $66,000.00
Hoboken City Hall, Hoboken, Hudson County, $150,000.00
The Dr. Barrow Mansion, Jersey City, Hudson County, $150,000.00
Case-Dvoor Farmstead, Raritan Township, Hunterdon County, $150,000.00
St. Michael's Episcopal Church,Trenton, Mercer County, $45,000.00
All Saints' Memorial Church Complex, Navesink, Middletown, Monmouth County $150,000.00
Carlton Theatre (Count Basie Theatre), Red Bank, Monmouth County, $147,900.00
Major John Burrowes Mansion, Matawan, Monmouth County, $149,358.00
The Towers (Strauss Mansion), Atlantic Highlands, Monmouth County, $133,448.00
Craftsman Farms: White Cottage, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Morris County, $150,000.00
First Presbyterian Church of New Vernon, New Vernon, Morris County, $150,000.00
Hartley Dodge Memorial, Madison, Morris County, $150,000.00
Landing Railroad Station, Roxbury Township, Morris County, $150,000.00
Nathan Cooper Grist Mill, Chester Township, Morris County, $13,200.00
Cedar Bridge Tavern, Barnegat Township, Ocean County, $150,000.00
Daniel Robert House (Somerville Borough Hall), Somerville, Somerset County, $46,360.00
Christ Episcopal Church, Newton, Sussex County $131,400.00
Evergreen Cemetery, Hillside, Union County, $150,000.00
George A. Strong Residence, Plainfield, Union County, $114,318.00
The Clearing (Reeves-Reed Arboretum), Summit, Union County, $21,000.00
The legislation, S-2991/A-4583, was sponsored by Senators Shirley Turner (D-15), Thomas H. Kane, Jr. (R-21), Anthony Bucco (R-25), Steven Oroho (R-24). Primary sponsors in the Assembly were: Andrew Zwicker (D-15), Herb Conaway (D-7), Bruce Land (D-1), Joann Downey (D-11) and Eric Houghtailing (D-11).
