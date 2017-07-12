NJ enviros underwhelmed by NJDEP's tardy water plan

Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
“This plan is a disgrace,’’ David Pringle, campaign director of Clean Water Action of New Jersey told agency staffers yesterday at the first of four public hearings on the NJDEP's long-overdue water master plan. “It is such a weak plan, to release it now is a disservice to the state.’’
Others also were critical, although many not as stridently so.
Briana Vannozzi has the story for NJTV News in the video above.
You'll find Tom Johnson's report for NJ Spotlight here.
