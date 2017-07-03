NJ government shutdown coming to an end tonight?

|Three players in the shutdown drama: Prieto, Christie and Sweeney
Matt Arco reports for NJ.com:
Gov. Chris Christie will approve a compromise that would put an end to the three-day state government shutdown and could reopen state parks and beaches in time for the Fourth of July, sources inside the governor's office said.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, sources confirmed Christie will approve the revised bill over control of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield that sparked a government shutdown.
State Senate President Stephen Sweeney (D-Gloucester) and state Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto (D-Hudson) have scheduled a 10 p.m. news conference to announce the deal. The two houses have been called back to Trenton for late night votes.
Christie has scheduled his own news conference for 11 p.m.
Ending the shutdown would reopen state parks and beaches that were closed Saturday under Christie's orders when lawmakers did not make the deadline for a new state budget.
It would also allow tens of thousands of furloughed state workers to return to work as everything from motor vehicles offices to the courts were shuttered.Read the full story here
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>