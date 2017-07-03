Gov. Christie's beach exposure: Jersey shutdown, day 3

When asked whether he got sun at the beach yesterday, Gov. Chris Christie said no. Photos say otherwise

Christie, family soak up sun on beach he closed to public

But there was one family there: Christie's. They are using the summer beach house provided by the state for a weekend down the Shore.

And here are exclusive aerial photos by NJ Advance Media showing Christie surrounded by wife, Mary Pat Christie, and others.

It was taken early Sunday afternoon before the governor headed to Trenton to hold another news conference about the shutdown.





At that news conference, Christie was asked if he got any sun Sunday.

"I didn't," he said. "I didn't get any sun today."

When later told of the photo, Brian Murray, the governor's spokesman, said: "Yes, the governor was on the beach briefly today talking to his wife and family before heading into the office."

"He did not get any sun," Murray added. "He had a baseball hat on."

Christie, who first disclosed his weekend plans on Monday, said Sunday he was taking the state helicopter to go back and forth between Island Beach State Park and Trenton.

"I traveled there and I traveled back and I'll travel back again," Christie said. "That's where my family is sleeping, so that's where I'll sleep tonight. When I have a choice between sleeping with my family, and sleeping alone, I generally like to sleep where my family is."

Christie told reporters Saturday that the the beach house is separate from the park and that his family will not ask for any state services.

Asked if this is fair, Christie said Saturday: "Run for governor, and you can have a residence there."

But critics have taken Christie to task for the situation on social media.



Christie and His Family Get Beach to Themselves





Daniel Politi reports for Slate:

Families across the East Coast had their Fourth of July weekend plans ruined by a New Jersey government shutdown that closed state parks, beaches, and historical sites just as residents from the region were planning to head out on vacations . The state government shut down at midnight on Friday meaning many would-be vacationers headed to the state beaches only to be turned away (municipal parks and beaches remain open ). One family whose plans were not affected? Governor Chris Christie’s, who were able to have a whole beach to themselves thanks to the shutdown.

Less than a day after Christie ordered all state parks and beaches closed, he headed to the Island Beach State Park on Saturday night . Christie took a State Police helicopter to the park on Saturday and did the same thing on Sunday. “That’s where my family is sleeping, so that’s where I’ll sleep tonight,” Christie told reporters on Sunday afternoon. “When I have a choice between sleeping with my family and sleeping alone, I generally like to sleep where my family is.”

But it wasn't just about sleeping. Christie also got a chance to soak up some rays. NJ Advance Media managed to take aerial photos of Christie and his family enjoying the beach at the 10-mile barrier island. The photos were taken Sunday afternoon before Christie headed back to Trenton for a news conference.