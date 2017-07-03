Energy, environmental and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Monday, July 3, 2017
NJ residents frustrated by closed MVCs, court houses
Kaitlyn Kanzler and Katie Sobko report for The Record:
It's one thing to arrive at a New Jersey motor vehicle offices and get frustrated by the long lines and sometimes outrageous wait times.
It's another to show up and find the doors locked, with a picture of the state assemblyman Gov. Chris Christie blames for a government shutdown posted on the door.
But that is exactly what happened Monday at motor vehicles offices and what could continue for the rest of this week or longer if the politicians in Trenton can't strike a deal on a state budget. Some courthouse services were also affected, including small claims cases.
Anger and disappointment at MVC offices
As Christie, Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto, Senate President Steve Sweeney and other politicians tried to work out a deal until the late hours on Monday, folks who wanted to get their license renewed, take a driver exam or get their car inspected found it impossible to complete those tasks.
It was especially frustrating for those who were a couple of days late — Friday was June 30 — in getting their documents renewed or updated.
Flyers blaming Assembly speaker Vincent Prieto were taped to the doors of the NJ Motor Vehicle Commission in Lodi notifying that the facility was closed due to the government shutdown on Monday, July 3, 2017. (Photo: Danielle Parhizkaran/Northjersey.com)
"Does this mean I get a pass on a ticket since my inspection sticker is a 6?" said Steve, a resident of Pequannock who declined to give his last name.
Steve's inspection was due in June, but he said his check engine light came on and he needed car repairs, so he was unable to bring the car for inspection last week.
Other drivers peered into the darkened buildings in frustration and some took photos of the signs posted on the doors. A few even attempted to drive into the inspection station.
Thwarting plans: Budget impasse ruins holiday weekend for families
Celebration canceled: State shutdown cancels Ringwood State Park Independence Day event
One 17-year-old girl showed up at the Lodi motor vehicle station to take the test for her license. She's had the appointment since January and left the closed facility in tears.
Read the full story here
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
Posted by Frank Brill at 7:32 PM
Labels: auto registration, government, Motor Vehicle Commission, New Jersey, NJ, shutdown, state beaches, state offices, state parks
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)