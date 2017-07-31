Energy, environmental and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Monday, July 31, 2017
NJDEP explains latest changes to state's E-Waste law
TRENTON, NJ -- For the past 10 years, residents and small businesses in New Jersey have been required by state law to recycle worn out computers and television sets.
Earlier this year, the electronics waste management law was expanded to add fax machines and desktop printers. It also now will apply to schools and local governments, both previously exempt.
The changes are expected to significantly boost the amount of electronic waste (e-waste) recycling in New Jersey. The environmental benefit is that more potentially harmful material will be diverted from landfills and waste incinerators and be processed for new uses.
The amendments also will have an impact on electronic-product manufacturers who are required by law to pay the bulk of the cost of e-waste recycling in the state.
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) held a public meeting on July 10 to provide recyclers and manufacturers with information about how the agency plans to oversee the revised program.
EnviroPolitics Editor Frank Brill attended the meeting and reports what he learned in the video above.
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
Posted by Frank Brill at 8:33 AM
Labels: ANJR, Association of New Jersey Recyclers, computers, desktop printers, e-waste, electronic waste, fax machines, Guy Watson, Lisa Kneller, NJDEP, printers, recycle, recycling, televisions, TVs, Vintage Tech
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)