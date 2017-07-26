Opposition expected at hearing for C&D facility in Howell

|Proposed site of a construction debris processing facility in Howell, NJ
Judging from the comments made already in responses
to a news story and from a letter written by a state senator,
a proposed construction and debris processing facility will meet opposition from some local residents at a hearing tomorrow night in Monmouth County's Howell Township, NJ.
The Shore News reports:
A notice of public hearing has been published regarding the construction of a new facility in Howell Township to process 1,500 tons of solid waste on Randolph Road this week.
The meeting will take place on Thursday, July 27th at 1pm at the Monmouth County Hall of Records. Residents are invited to come out to express their opinions on this new facility.
The construction of the facility will also require traffic safety upgrades on the roadways to accommodate the increase in heavy commercial and truck traffic in that area of the township. A traffic signal and road improvements will be constructed at the intersection of Randolph Road and Lakewood-Farmingdale Road.
According to testimony by the Monmouth County Solid Waste Advisory Council, the facility will include a 25,000 square foot main building and an 8,000 square foot maintenance garage. A scale house and office building are also part of the proposed waste station.
The facility will take in a steady stream of construction and demolition debris and operate Monday through Friday from 7am to 5pm and on Saturdays from 7am to noon.
In a letter, Republican state Senator Robert Singer, whose district covers parts of Monmouth and Ocean counties, wrote:
“This kind of facility could end up causing a lot of headaches for local residents. “I have a lot of concerns regarding the environmental impact of the facility, as well as the potential traffic problems it could create. I hope the Freeholder Board considers these issues as they discuss the future of this project.”
