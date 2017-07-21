Ridgewood loses over water rates charged to neighbors

The following was reported today by NorthJersey.com:
A judge has found in favor of three municipalities that
sued the village of Ridgewood over ordinances that increased water rates 31 percent over the years 2010-2012.
Superior Court Judge Lisa Perez Friscia on Thursday determined that Ridgewood had enacted rate increases for Ridgewood Water customers that were "arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable" and must recalculate rates and pay refunds to customers.
The plaintiffs, Glen Rock, Midland Park and Wyckoff, are all served by Ridgewood Water, a utility owned and operated by the village of Ridgewood. The municipalities claimed in their lawsuit that Ridgewood had overcharged customers millions of dollars by enacting the rate hikes to offset village operating expenses.
For example, the plaintiffs said, the costs of Ridgewood police and fire salaries, legal expenses, and health insurance costs for non-utility workers were all shifted to customers of the the water utility. The goal, they said, was augmenting the village budget and easing the burden on Ridgewood taxpayers at the expense of water customers.
Read the full story here
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>