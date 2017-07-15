Will Frelinghuysen's Gateway support get him re-elected?

Will congressman's lead on regional rail project appease constituents who face the loss of their health care coverage under the Republican repeal of ACA that he supported?
Rodney Frelinghuysen. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call
Christian Hetrick writes in Observer:
The Gateway project would get $900 million in federal funds next year, including money for a much-needed new tunnel under the Hudson River, under a House transportation spending plan unveiled Tuesday by Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-11).
As chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, Frelinghuysen has significant sway over where the federal government spends its money and his announcement Tuesday shows he is willing to leverage that power for one of the most important infrastructure projects in the region.
Frelinghuysen’s announcement — committing $900 million for a major transit expansion that had been in doubt — also comes after a controversial vote he cast for President Trump’s American Health Care Act earlier this year.
The U.S. Department of Transportation appropriations bill for fiscal 2018 will include $500 million in “rail state of good repair grants” and $400 million for building a new tunnel to connect New Jersey to New York City and replacing the Portal North Bridge over the Hackensack River,
Frelinghuysen’s office said in a news release. In addition, a significant portion of $328 million in funding for Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor would be used to support the Gateway projectA House subcommittee is scheduled to consider the bill Tuesday night.
“I am especially pleased that more than $900 million will be allocated to the Gateway program in the New Jersey-New York area in this legislation,” Frelinghuysen said in a statement. “Rebuilding the Hudson Tunnels is of vital importance to my home state of New Jersey and our region.”
Several Democrats are lining up to challenge Frelinghuysen, who was first elected in 1994 but who has rarely faced serious opposition. National Democrats see an opening to flip the seat and have made the district a top priority in the 2018 midterms.
Assemblyman John McKeon, a Democrat who is considering a run against Frelinghuysen, said Frelinghuysen “has many more billions to go to make amends” for his support of the American Health Care Act.
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>