$80M containerboard plant to create 120 New Jersey jobs

Anjalee Khemlani reports for NJBIZ:
Canadian recycled product company Cascades Inc., announced an $80 million investment for a new containerboard packaging plant in Piscataway on Thursday.
The 400,000-square-foot plan will create 120 jobs, and begin operation in the second quarter of 2018, according to the company in a statement.
"The Piscataway conversion plant will have state-of-the-art technology and will be among the fastest in the industry. It will offer increased flexibility and allow us to provide more efficient and innovative products to meet our customers' needs, said Charles Malo, president and chief operating officer of Cascades Containerboard Packaging.
"Located close to the major urban centers along the eastern seaboard of the United States, the site was also chosen because it has room for subsequent development. This important investment strengthens our position and continues our growth."
Cascades produces green packaging products and tissue paper, and the new plant's total annual production capacity will be 2.4 billion square feet.
"The investment announced today, which is already included in our capital expenditure budget, is part of the deployment of our strategic plan that aims specifically to modernize our assets and increase the integration rate between our primary production and conversion activities. It is also part of our continuing process to reorganize and consolidate our containerboard and packaging activities in the northeastern United States, said CEO and President Mario Plourde.
"This investment will help us better serve our customers and boost our production capacity, thus increasing our market positioning."
