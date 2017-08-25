Baroni and Kelly File Appeals to Bridgegate Convictions

Christian Hetrick reports for the Observer:
Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni — the former Gov. Chris Christie associates sentenced to prison for their role in the Bridgegate scandal — filed their first briefs Friday in appellate court as they try to overturn their convictions.
A decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit in Philadelphia could take months. In March, Baroni was sentenced to two years while Kelly was sentenced to 18 months in prison for their roles in the Bridegate plot.
Kelly, a former deputy chief of staff to Christie, and Baroni, the former deputy executive director of the Port Authority, were convicted of helping to close two of the three Fort Lee access lanes to the George Washington Bridge for five mornings on the first week of school in September 2013 to punish the borough’s Democratic mayor, Mark Sokolich, for declining to endorse Christie’s re-election in 2013.