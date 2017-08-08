Energy, environmental and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Tuesday, August 8, 2017
NJ court: You're grandfathered to build on mountain
Conservationists may try to raise enough money to save an 85-acre site on a mountain in New Jersey's scenic Highlands. If they fail, a developer now has court approval to send in the bulldozers.
A New Jersey appellate court ruled Friday that permits issued by the Christie administration for a controversial and long-delayed, 204-unit development on High Mountain in Oakland were appropriately approved.
James M. O'Neil covers the story for The Record.
Tom Johnson reports it here for NJ Spotlight
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
Posted by Frank Brill at 10:23 AM
Labels: conservationists, development, High Mountain, Highlands, housing, New Jersey, NJ, NJDEP, Oakland
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)