'Dr. Water' hanging up his American Water Works lab coat

'Dr. Water'- 'Mark W. LeChevallier. Clem Murray, staff photographer
Andrew Maykuth writes for Philly.com
Mark W. LeChevallier has studied a parade of waterborne perils in more than 30 years as a microbiologist for American Water Works Co. Inc., building an impressive scientific reputation. But he is perhaps best known to outsiders under his blog handle: “Dr. Water.”
When LeChevallier began working for American Water in 1985, federal regulation of drinking-water standards was still in its infancy, the Voorhees-based company’s research lab was tiny, and lab tests measured contaminants in parts per million. Modern lab equipment can detect compounds in parts per trillion, and the understanding of how to detect and prevent pathogens from infecting public drinking-water systems has advanced exponentially.
“I have found the issues around water really fascinating,” said LeChevallier, 61. “They are scientifically intriguing, and yet they are relevant to people’s everyday lives. It’s been a great area to do research in.”
LeChevallier is set to hang up his American Water lab coat at the end of the year. As vice president and chief environmental officer, he oversees laboratories in New Jersey and Illinois, supervising 18 scientists engaged in research and development, innovation, and environmental compliance and stewardship programs.
Read the full story
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>