Google searches plot interest path in Aug. 21 solar eclipse

Miriam Kramer writes for Mashable:
Sometimes the data just falls into place.
Data from Google shows that people around the United States are
increasingly searching for information about the upcoming total
solar eclipse.
But more than that, the people who are doing the most searching
are actually the ones in the path of the eclipse, set to take place
on August 21.
That trend is so clear that the Google map showing searches for
the word "eclipse" in the last seven days actually track the path
the total eclipse will take across the country.
This makes a lot of sense, right? The people most likely to search
for "eclipse" or information about it are the ones in the path of the
event itself. It's always fun to see a dataset reflect something you
can intuitively understand.
If you break down the data by metro region, the path carved
through the country (and the search data) becomes even more clear.
Idaho Falls-Pocatello, Idaho — which is in the path of the eclipse —
is the metro area with the most interest in the eclipse in the past
week, according to the search information, but if you widen that
out to look at a search breakdown by state, Oregon has the most
interest in the "eclipse" search.
Oregon is actually the first state that will experience the total
phase of the eclipse, when the moon fully passes in between
the Earth and the sun, casting its dark shadow on the surface
of the planet.
Totality will begin along the Oregon coast at 10:15 a.m. PT.
The total solar eclipse will pass over about a dozen states before
moving out to sea after leaving the South Carolina coast at about
3 p.m. ET.
August 21 will mark the first time a total solar eclipse has been
visible from the contiguous U.S. since 1979.
Even if you aren't in the relatively small path of the total eclipse,
you’ll still be able to see at least a partial eclipse from any spot
in North America. (Just be sure to grab some serious eclipse
glasses to protect your eyes.)
