If storms KO power, this NJ town's microgrid would kick in

The concept of microgrids, localized sources of shared electric power, is not new, but it's taken local governments years to accept and implement such systems that can keep power flowing for essential services when major storms disrupt utility supplies.
The Jersey Shore municipality of Neptune has been awarded state funding to study the feasibility of installing a microgrid that would link 12 critical facilities, including the local hospital, municipal building, emergency responders and the high school.
Andrew Schmertz has the story above for NJTV News.
