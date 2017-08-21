Monday, August 21, 2017

Jersey peaches so sweet you need to lean in to eat them


A number of weather factors came together this year to produce a bumper crop of peaches--48 million pounds of deliciousness that made New Jersey growers #2 in the country. And they're so sweet and juicy that state Agriculture Secretary Doug Fisher developed a 'lean-in' technique designed to let you finish every bite without ruining your shirt. Lauren Wanko has the story for NJTV News.
Posted by Frank Brill at 12:02 PM
Labels: , , , ,
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe here to view all our YouTube videos

Repost this article