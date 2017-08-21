A number of weather factors came together this year to produce a bumper crop of peaches--48 million pounds of deliciousness that made New Jersey growers #2 in the country. And they're so sweet and juicy that state Agriculture Secretary Doug Fisher developed a 'lean-in' technique designed to let you finish every bite without ruining your shirt. Lauren Wanko has the story for NJTV News.
Monday, August 21, 2017
Jersey peaches so sweet you need to lean in to eat them
Posted by Frank Brill at 12:02 PM
