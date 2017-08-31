NJ Assemblywoman will not seek re-election in November

|NJ Assemblywoman Maria Rodriguez-Gregg not seeking re-election
David Levinsky reports for the Burlington County Times:
New Jersey Assemblywoman Maria Rodriguez-Gregg announced Wednesday that she will not seek re-election to her 8th Legislative District seat in November.
Rodriguez-Gregg, of Evesham, has served for two terms and was the first Hispanic woman to represent the largely Burlington County district.
But her standing as a lawmaker fell under scrutiny last spring after she was charged with driving under the influence and obstruction after her vehicle was rear-ended on Route 73 at Fellowship Road in Mount Laurel.
The minor accident occurred at 3 a.m. on April 28, and an officer said he smelled marijuana in Rodriguez-Gregg's vehicle. She indicated that she had smoked cigars earlier that evening.
The assemblywoman was fighting the charges in court. A status conference was held last week, but a trial is still pending, according to a Superior Court spokeswoman.
In a statement Wednesday, Rodriguez-Gregg said she decided not to seek re-election after "some reflection on what's most important in my life right now."
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>