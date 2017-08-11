NJ lawmakers solicit and get advice on climate action

The environmental committees of the New Jersey Legislature met at the Jersey Shore town of Lavalette yesterday in a special joint meeting to solicit advice from academic and other experts on the effects, present and future, of climate change on the state and its coastline--and how to combat it.
What they got was three hours of warnings and lists of specific recommendations from a range of concerned parties, including researchers at Rutgers University, planning organizations, a baykeeper, riverkeeper, shore protectors, and representatives of solar, fishing and even surfing interests.
Unfortunately, the meeting was not recorded for immediate digital access (as all committee and voting sessions are when conducted in Trenton) but a stenographer was present and a transcript eventually will be made available.
In the meanwhile, we offer the following media coverage of the event:
Tom Johnson of NJ Spotlight writes: " In rare meeting of both legislative environmental committees, lawmakers get a tough assessment of what New Jersey needs to do to fight climate change: Full story here
NJTV News report by David Cruz
Russ Zimmer's Asbury Park Press story and video
Related: DRAFT New Jersey Climate and Health Profile Report
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>