This one's for environmental-chemistry PBT geeks only

EPA is hosting a webinar for interested parties to explain the process for gathering use and exposure information on five persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic (PBT) chemicals under the amended Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). This webinar will take place on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 2 pm EDT. It will provide background on new requirements for regulating certain PBT chemicals and explain how interested parties can provide use information to EPA on these five chemicals:
- Decabromodiphenyl ethers (DecaBDE), used as a flame retardant in textiles, plastics, wiring insulation, and building and construction materials;
- Hexachlorobutadiene (HCBD), used as a solvent in the manufacture of rubber compounds and as hydraulic, heat transfer or transformer fluid;
- Pentachlorothiophenol (PCTP), used as a mercaptan (sulfur) cross-linking agent to make rubber more pliable in industrial uses;
- Phenol, isopropylated, phosphate (3:1), used as a flame retardant in consumer products and as lubricant, hydraulic fluid, and other industrial uses; and
- 2,4,6-Tris(tert-butyl) phenol, an antioxidant that can be used as a fuel, oil, gasoline or lubricant additive.
Under TSCA section 6(h), EPA is required to take expedited regulatory action to address risks and exposures from certain PBT chemicals. By June 22, 2019, EPA must propose rules for the above five PBT chemicals that have been identified under TSCA section 6(h)(1). EPA is currently identifying where these chemicals are used and how people are exposed to them.
Following EPA’s presentation, participants will have an opportunity to provide their comments on uses of these five chemicals.
To register for this webinar, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/
us-epa-use-information-for- pbts-under-tsca-section-6h- tickets-33990779336.
EPA has also established public dockets for each PBT chemical which and can be found at: https://www.regulations.gov. See below docket numbers:
- Decabromodiphenyl ethers (DecaBDE): EPA-HQ-OPPT-2016-0724
- Pentachlorothiophenol (PCTP): EPA-HQ-OPPT-2016-0739
- Hexachlorobutadience (HCBD): EPA-HQ-OPPT-2016-0738
- Phenol, isopropylated, phosphate (3:1): EPA-HQ-OPPT-2016-0730
- 2,4,6,-Tris(tert-butyl) phenol: EPA-HQ-OPPT-2016-0734
Preliminary information on exposure and use for each of the five PBT chemicals, as well as information that the Agency expects to consider in the development of proposed rules, will be made available in each chemical’s docket. EPA is requesting that any information be submitted to the docket by December 9th, 2017 so that the information can inform any regulatory action.
For more information visit: www.epa.gov/assessing-and-
managing-chemicals-under-tsca/ persistent-bioaccumulative- and-toxic-pbt-chemicals-under
For more on planned regulatory actions under TSCA, visit EPA’s Assessing and Managing Chemicals under TSCA website at https://www.epa.gov/assessing-
and-managing-chemicals-under- tsca.
