Two NJ solar companies power onto Inc's Top 100 list

Eric Strauss reports today in NJBiz:
Inc. is out with its annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies, and more than 140 from New Jersey made the 2017 list, including four in the Top 100 overall.
The companies were ranked by their percentage growth in revenue over three years.
Interestingly, the four from the Garden State that cracked the Top 2 percent were divided evenly among the beverage industry and the solar energy sector.
The top-ranked company in New Jersey was Newark-based Single Serve Beverage Distribution, which distributes single-serve beverage pods for Keurig machines and other drink devices. Single Serve came in at No. 11 overall thanks to a three-year growth rate of more than 13,739 percent.
The second-best-performing New Jersey business was West New York-based Dyla, which serves two beverage brands, Forto coffee drink and Stur fruit drink mix, in retail stores. Dyla ranked No. 41 overall, with three-year growth of 6,634 percent.
Momentum Solar, based in Metuchen, was the third-ranked company in the Garden State, finishing at No. 67 overall with a three-year growth rate of 5,223 percent. Momentum installs custom-designed residential and commercial solar systems.
The final New Jersey company in the national Top 100 was Sun Up Zero Down, based in Egg Harbor, which also designs and installs residential solar systems. The company had three-year growth of 4,407 percent, good for the No. 84 spot nationally.
