Tuesday, August 1, 2017
Will zoning change boost or batter Newark's Ironbound?
Changes to Newark's Master Plan, aimed at attracting new development to the city's Penn Station area, are raising concerns among residents and merchants in the adjoining Ironbound community. The fear is that new 15-story buildings and an influx of transit-focused populations may detract from the tight-knit community of small homes and thriving businesses.
David Cruz reports for NJTV News.
Posted by Frank Brill at 11:46 PM
Labels: Ironbound, Master Plan, New Jersey, Newark, Newark Penn Station, NJ, zoning changes
