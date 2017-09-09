Christie backed off at lewd and for that he got screwed

Daily News writers Denis Slattery and Terence Cullen report:
Raunchy recordings of President Trump bragging about infidelities and lewd behavior cost Chris Christie his shot at a cabinet position, according to former White House aide Stephen Bannon.
The New Jersey governor’s reaction to the release of a 2005 recording of Trump making sexually degrading comments about women to “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush sealed his fate, Bannon tells CBS News’ “60 Minutes” in an interview set to air Sunday.
Bannon said the weekend after the scandalous tape was released was a “litmus test” in terms of who was really with Trump.“Billy Bush Saturday showed me who really had Donald Trump's back to play to his better angels,” he told CBS News.
Trump huddled his top advisers together on Oct. 8, a day after millions of Americans heard him describe grabbing women by the genitalia.
Bannon recalled then-Republican National Committee chair Reince Priebus gave Trump an ultimatum: “You either drop out right now, or you lose by the biggest landslide in American political history.”The conservative adviser — who went on to spend six months as the White House’s chief strategist — claims he was the only one in the room who said Trump still had an “absolutely 100%” chance of winning.
“(Voters) knew Donald Trump was just doing locker room talk with a guy,” he continued. “And they dismissed it. It had no lasting impact on the campaign.”
Anyone in Trump’s inner circle who thought otherwise was bound to pay a price, Bannon said.
