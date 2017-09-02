Delaware taking a fresh look at offshore wind energy

Carney establishes working group to study development options
Delaware leaders plan to revisit the potential of offshore wind. The wind turbine shown here at the University of Delaware in Lewes near the Great Marsh is the only commercial-sized wind turbine in the First State. NICK ROTH PHOTO
Maddy Lauria and Chris Flood report for the Cape Gazette:
Delaware is revisiting the potential of offshore wind energy.
Gov. John Carney signed an executive order Aug. 28 establishing a 17-member working group to explore environmental and economic benefits of offshore wind turbines on the First State's coast.
“We must look for ways to participate in the development of alternative energy sources,” said the governor, who also has been outspoken in his disapproval of offshore drilling for oil and gas.
The Offshore Wind Working Group will begin meeting this month, and is expected to deliver a report on its findings by Friday, Dec. 15. That report will outline strategies for the development of wind power and propose draft legislation.
University of Delaware professor Jeremy Firestone, who has been studying wind energy since 2003 and will serve as a member of the working group, said the group will examine the costs and environmental benefits, projections of what ratepayers can expect from wind energy, and legislation to support the alternate energy source.
“We've surveyed the public many times, and they're supportive of offshore wind,” Firestone said. “They hunger for an energy transformation.”
It's been nearly a decade since Delaware last considered using wind energy to power its grid. Firestone said Delaware imports its power, most of which comes from fossil fuel and nuclear sources.
Back in 2007, Bluewater Wind was one of three bidders seeking to provide wind-generated power to the First State through a Public Service Commission-approved power-purchase agreement with Delmarva Power. Delaware was poised to be the nation's offshore wind pioneer, Firestone said.
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>