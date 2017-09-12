Ferry service is the subject of NJ Assembly meeting

The New Jersey Assembly's Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 18, 2017 in the Stevens Institute of Technology, Howe Center, 1 Castle Point Terrace, Bissinger Room, 4th Floor, Hoboken, N.J.
The committee will take testimony from invited guests concerning the operation of ferry services and subsidization of those services, including the subsidy provided for ferry service connecting the Atlantic Highlands with Jersey City and Hoboken.
