If your power stays on this winter, thank a zoo giraffe

Peak Johnson reports for BillyPenn:
|Photo: Sydney Schaefer/BillyPenn
The zoo has seven gorillas who eat more than 1,800 kilograms of food — that’s more than 4,000 pounds — per year. This August, the zoo and PECO formed a new collaboration called the Philadelphia Zoo Browse Program, through which PECO provides the zoo with weekly deliveries of leaves, twigs and branches, called browse. Asplundh, the tree company contracted with PECO to facilitate the tree cutting and removal, delivers the browse to the zoo.
There are 40 species of animals that have browse put into their diet. Besides primates like the gorillas, other animals — giraffes, gazelles, kangaroos and tortoises — all benefit from browse.
