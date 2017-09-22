Military authorization bill passes Senate with PFC language

Kyle Bagenstoes reports for the Courier-Times:
The U.S. Senate Monday night passed a $700 billion military authorization bill, which includes $7 million for a nationwide health study on communities impacted by perfluorinated compound contamination. Those are chemicals found in firefighting foam, the use of which contaminated the drinking water of tens of thousands of residents and military personnel in Bucks and Montgomery counties.
Both the authorization bill and the health study measure have high hurdles to clear before coming to fruition: They need to survive reconciliation with the House’s authorization bill, as well as a separate military appropriations process later this year.
The National Defense Authorization Act passed Monday is considered a “must pass” bill, as Congress has voted on it each year for more than half a century in order to authorize military operations and spending. It has become a favorite for elected officials looking for a place to win funding for initiatives or enact policies.
Senators with districts impacted by PFC contamination in drinking water, primarily near military bases such as those impacted locally, zeroed in on the bill this year.
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>