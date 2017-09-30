North Jersey residents rattled by new neighbors--coyotes

James M. O'Neil reports for The Record:
Residents of Saddle River, NJ have been forced to share their borough in recent months with a bunch of four-legged furry migrants from the west — and it has frayed some nerves.
Coyotes are traipsing through backyards, looking in windows, lounging on porches, lying in driveways. It’s as if they checked out the borough’s listings on Zillow and are looking to buy.
And it has not been a lone coyote here or there – they’ve been in groups of four, five, six or more.
“Daily I am terrorized by these animals,” resident Susan D’Elia told borough officials at a recent meeting on the issue. “It is absolutely out of control. My property is overrun. There are times I am afraid to leave my home.”
The residents of Saddle River are far from alone. Coyotes are everywhere.
They have been seen in all 21 New Jersey counties. They came from the West, and have spread through Ohio, Pennsylvania and New England.
They are in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and many other large cities. They are incredibly adaptable, living in rural forests, suburban communities and urban landscapes alike.
