NYC mayor fueling up on electric car recharging stations

Michael Gartland writes for the New York Post:
Mayor de Blasio on Wednesday rolled out a $10 million plan to install as many as 1,000 new electric-car charging stations throughout the city by 2020.
The plan, which aims to have one new charging hub in each borough by 2018, is part of a larger effort to have one-fifth of all city vehicles be electric by 2035.
Each new hub will include 20 “fast-charging” stations, which can power up vehicles in 30 minutes, instead of the eight hours it can take on lower-level chargers.
“The easier we make it for electric vehicles, the more manufacturers will build and the more prices will go down,” de Blasio said. “The future is electric.”
The city is also setting aside at least 100 parking spots for slow-charging electric vehicles and is looking to bring in 50 more charging stations exclusively for cabs and other for-hire cars to encourage a switch from gasoline.
There are currently 307 charge sites in the city with 526 low-level chargers and just 16 fast chargers.
