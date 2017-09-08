PSE&G gets green light for energy-saving programs

State’s largest utility looks to help hospitals, multifamily units, and government buildings cut power and gas bills, while offering new options to residential accounts
Tom Johnson reports for NJ Spotlight:
The state is allowing Public Service Electric & Gas to once again offer energy-saving programs to help hospitals, multifamily units, and government buildings cut their electric and gas bills.
With the approval of the Board of Public Utilities last week, the state’s largest utility will extend three popular energy efficiency programs while offering residential customers a couple of new options to help reduce bills and better manage energy use.
The existing programs are targeted to underserved markets where sizable energy savings could be reaped, but have not occurred because the recipients lack the capital to invest in ways to cut energy use.
“Energy efficiency remains a huge missed opportunity for too many of our customers,’’ said Courtney McCormick, vice president of renewables and energy solutions at PSE&G.
For the first time, the utility won approval to offer residential customers a $150 discount on smart thermostats under the $85.1 million program approved by the BPU. PSE&G will invest $6.5 million to offer 35,000 customers the chance to purchase the thermostats at a discount, according to McCormick.
The utility also is investing $2.5 million in a new residential home-energy reporting program, which will identify a variety of energy consumption data to help customers reduce bills.
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>