After 50 years of silence, a monster organ pipes up in A.C.

With 33,112 pipes, it may be the largest pipe organ in the world, and with the ability to crank out 135 decibels of sound, it's loud enough for Beethoven to hear a Bach cantata.
It's the massive organ built into Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall which fell into disuse years ago and then was boarded up and forgotten for decades.
Now, a dedicated group of music lovers, who started out on the task in 2004, are painstakingly working, pipe by pipe and pedal by pedal to restore the organ's once grand voice. They expect it to be 50 percent restored by the end of the year.
Lauren Wanko of NJTV News has the sight, sounds and story.
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>