Energy Department Announces $15M for Fast-Charging

Today, the Energy Department announced up to $15 million for research projects on batteries and vehicle electrification technologies to enable extreme fast charging.
The Department's Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO) funds early-stage, high-risk research to generate knowledge upon which industry can develop and deploy innovative transportation energy technologies that improve efficiency, lower costs, and increase use of secure, domestic energy sources.
