Monday, October 9, 2017

Move over Jersey peaches, make room for Korean pears



Farm owner Chong Kim brought his father's Korean Shingo pears to New Jersey to share memories of home with others. 140 acres later, the fruit is not only big in size but a big hit with buyers.

The website Shockingly Delicious says: "The beauty of Korean pears is they are superbly crisp, juicy and sweet with the thinnest skin (no need for peeling). They’re good in any salad where you might use chopped apples, or simply sliced and eaten for a snack or dessert."

 NJTV New correspondent Leah Mishkin paid a rain-soaked visit to the Hamilton Township farm to bring us the story. Hopefully, she left with a few samples.

Have you tried a Korean pear?  What did you think? Let us know in the comment box below.

Posted by Frank Brill at 9:10 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe here to view all our YouTube videos

Repost this article