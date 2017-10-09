Farm owner Chong Kim brought his father's Korean Shingo pears to New Jersey to share memories of home with others. 140 acres later, the fruit is not only big in size but a big hit with buyers.
The website Shockingly Delicious says: "The beauty of Korean pears is they are superbly crisp, juicy and sweet with the thinnest skin (no need for peeling). They’re good in any salad where you might use chopped apples, or simply sliced and eaten for a snack or dessert."
Monday, October 9, 2017
Move over Jersey peaches, make room for Korean pears
