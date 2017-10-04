New Jersey DEP asks: How should we spend VW windfall?

New Jersey is in line to get $72.2 million to help clean up air pollution in the transportation sector
The state is looking for public input on how to spend $72.2 million to clean up air pollution from the transportation sector.
On Monday, a settlement with Volkswagen stemming from its admission it installed software to cheat on emissions from millions of diesel-fueled vehicles was finalized in Washington, D.C., making $2.7 billion available to states to reduce air pollution.
In New Jersey, the Christie administration has designated the state Department of Environmental Protection as the lead agency to supervise how the settlement money will be spent, according to Larry Hajna, a spokesman for the agency.
Curbing pollution
No decisions have been made yet, but the settlement with the auto manufacturer spells out in broad terms that the money should be spent on curbing pollution from the transportation sector, the largest source of greenhouse-gas emissions in New Jersey.
The Legislature already has some ideas. In June, the Senate passed a bill (S-3029) laying out a framework for allocating the funds, with at least 15 percent of the money going to help build charging stations for electric vehicles. The legislation still needs approval from the Assembly.
For the most part, both lawmakers and environmentalists back using the money to ramp up the state’s efforts to electrify its light-duty vehicle fleet. New Jersey is lagging behind neighboring states in installing charging stations where owners of electric cars can repower their vehicles, according to some clean-energy advocates
